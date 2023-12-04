South Laredo home fire reported in Sierra Vista subdivision

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire is reported in south Laredo over the weekend.

It happened at the 100 block of El Ceniso Loop in the Sierra Vista subdivision on Saturday.

Damage was seen in the roof and attic area of the home and a pile of burned items was seen being discarded in the front.

As of this moment, the total extent of the damages is unknown.

The Laredo Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

