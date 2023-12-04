Shop Local
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS) - Three people are injured following a crash involving a tractor trailer over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. near Highway 83 passing Los Botines.

According to reports, the 18-wheeler driver was trapped inside the vehicle until officials arrived.

Three people were injured, one of which was believed to be in serious condition.

We’ll have more information once it becomes available.

