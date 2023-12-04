Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83

RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS) - Three people are injured following a crash involving a tractor trailer over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. near Highway 83 passing Los Botines.

According to reports, the 18-wheeler driver was trapped inside the vehicle until officials arrived.

Three people were injured, one of which was believed to be in serious condition.

