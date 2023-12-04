Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer carrying a load of produce loses its wheels and causes a big mess on a busy Laredo road.

The incident happened on Monday at around 4:20 p.m. on the northbound lane of Mines Road and Killam.

According to Laredo Police, several thousand pounds of cargo will have to be unloaded before crews can start to clean up the mess.

This is expected to cause significant delays on the northbound lane of Mines Road and Killam.

Laredo Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS

Latest News

Laredo College hosting Christmas Toy Drive for kids
Laredo College hosting Christmas Toy Drive for kids
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say
Laredo College collecting toys for kids
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83