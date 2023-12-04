Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer carrying a load of produce loses its wheels and causes a big mess on a busy Laredo road.

The incident happened on Monday at around 4:20 p.m. on the northbound lane of Mines Road and Killam.

According to Laredo Police, several thousand pounds of cargo will have to be unloaded before crews can start to clean up the mess.

This is expected to cause significant delays on the northbound lane of Mines Road and Killam.

Laredo Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

