Webb County Sheriff’s Office receives donation from the National Rifle Association

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office receives new firearms thanks to a grant from the National Rifle Association and a local committee of south Texas.

In total, they received ten 9-millimeter handguns and each gun is valued at $1,000.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says the guns are an essential tool for any officer; these in particular are very lightweight, allowing the officer more flexibility while using them.

In addition, Cuellar says Governor Abbott approved the use of state funds to purchase protective equipment like shields.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.