Webb County Sheriff’s Office receives donation from the National Rifle Association

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office receives new firearms thanks to a grant from the National Rifle Association and a local committee of south Texas.

In total, they received ten 9-millimeter handguns and each gun is valued at $1,000.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says the guns are an essential tool for any officer; these in particular are very lightweight, allowing the officer more flexibility while using them.

In addition, Cuellar says Governor Abbott approved the use of state funds to purchase protective equipment like shields.

