Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

70′s This Week With 80F Warmth Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mild dry weather is coming in from the west. Cirrus is flowing high above, and will dim our view of the stars at times tonight, and will make the skies milky white at times during Tuesday. Warm weather will expand northeast from Mexico during Friday with temperatures rising into the 80′s. A cooler airmass will briefly breeze in late Saturday and Sunday from the north.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS

Latest News

6a newscast recording
It’s always sunny in Laredo
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Mild Dry Week
6a newscast recording
Decembers here!
Ending November on a high note