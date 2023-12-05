Border Patrol agent rescues migrant in river, body cam released

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a dramatic rescue captured on body camera footage on Friday, December 1, a Border Patrol agent is seen saving a migrant from the currents of the Rio Grande River.

The video reveals the intense moment when the Border Patrol agent, working along the riverbanks, responds upon noticing an individual struggling in the water. The agent jumps into action, reaching the distressed migrant and bringing them to safety.

The footage was recently shared across the federal agency’s social media platforms.

