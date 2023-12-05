CBP officer charged with bribery and attempt to import drugs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer is facing charges of bribery and attempting to import drugs into the U.S.

Thirty-five-year-old Emanuel Celedon working out of a Laredo Port of Entry allegedly accepted money in exchange for allowing someone to come into the country with several kilograms of cocaine.

According to reports, the events took place over the month of Oct.

If convicted Celedon faces up to 15 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

