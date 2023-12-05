Cyclist pedals from Canada to South America in hopes of planting 5,00 trees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A voyager from the northeast is on a mission to ride from the Great White North to South America, with just a bag, a bicycle, and the clothes on his back.

Andre Breton, 52, is a man who is always on the go.

The former competitive bicycle athlete has turned his passion for cycling into a lifestyle that he calls an adventure.

“It’s an opportunity every day to refine how I behave in society, so I get that work for a whole year this journey is going to give me that opportunity,” said Breton.

Mr. Bretton is on a mission called Climate Zero where he plans on pedaling through different, cities, states and even countries with just a light backpack and the clothes on his back.

One of the many stops along the way was in Laredo, Texas.

“I hope to arrive to Ushuaia, Argentina the conclusion that’s 54 degrees south latitude, cartwright is 54 degrees north latitude, I hope to arrive there in about six months,” said Breton.

Bretton’s journey has come with its own set of speed bumps and roadblocks along the way including braving the cold temperatures and even the dangerous roadways.

“As those trucks go by, and cars go by and they’re going highway speeds, it’s pushing a lot of energy right through my body,” said Breton. “As you accumulate that on a road on a bicycle trip, that affects your central nervous system, you get cranky, you get tired, you got to take a moment, you got to take some time off if you want to recover from that.”

Throughout his journey, Andre has taken some time to stop and smell the roses and meet some friendly faces along the way to share his message.

“I want to send a message to anybody that comes across my tour, if all of us try to make a contribution to turning around this climate change problem that I believe we have, then together we can make a difference,” said Breton.

As if riding a bicycle wasn’t eco-friendly enough, Mr. Breton said he hopes to make mother Earth a little greener by planting 5,000 trees.

“This is how I visualized it, that I would go to a place where these trees needed to be planted that I would make myself available, maybe it happens in two or three or four locations, I always imagined that it would be in central or South America because this is the tropics, the lungs of planet earth.”

Mr. Breton hopes to possibly partner with a nonprofit or nature group that will provide him information on where these trees can be planted.

His message to others is that no matter what the challenge is, you just keep pedaling on and pushing through.

“If you do the work, you get ten times what something that came to you for almost nothing is going to give you,” said Breton.

If you would like to follow Andre Breton on his journey, you can visit his Facebook, Website and follow his GPS location.

