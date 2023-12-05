Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visits Laredo, meets with Border Patrol sector chiefs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Laredo today.

The secretary made the trip to the Gateway City with other Washington dignitaries.

The group met at the IBC building on Jacaman with Border Patrol chiefs from various sectors.

Immigration and migrant caravans were some of the topics expected to be discussed.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol acknowledged today’s event and are awaiting an official statement from Washington D.C. to share.

Due to the high-security level for the event, our cameras were not allowed to film any portion of the meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.