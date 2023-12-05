Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visits Laredo, meets with Border Patrol sector chiefs

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Laredo today.

The secretary made the trip to the Gateway City with other Washington dignitaries.

The group met at the IBC building on Jacaman with Border Patrol chiefs from various sectors.

Immigration and migrant caravans were some of the topics expected to be discussed.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol acknowledged today’s event and are awaiting an official statement from Washington D.C. to share.

Due to the high-security level for the event, our cameras were not allowed to film any portion of the meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say

Latest News

Election fraud ordinance passes at city council, Laredo city council member explains
Election fraud ordinance passes at city council, Laredo city council member explains
Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visits Laredo, meets with Border Patrol sector chiefs
Andre Breton, age 52
Cyclist pedals from Canada to South America in hopes of planting 5,00 trees
Cyclist pedals from Canada to South America in hopes of planting 5,00 trees