Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Election fraud ordinance passes at city council

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One city council member is explaining an agenda item discussed at last night’s meeting to deal with future election fraud cases.

During the meeting, city council passed an ordinance that would clarify the options for a city council seat where a court has found voter fraud.

In cases where a trial court has found voter fraud, and an appellate court has affirmed that finding, the city council would be able to suspend the council member whose seat is being contested.

That would bar the member from making decisions or spending district priority funds.

However, that ordinance would only deal with future cases and not past ones.

In the case of District 2′s election case, District 3 Council Member Melissa Cigarroa says they instead did what they could and passed a resolution.

Council Member Cigarroa told us, “We also passed a resolution that asks Council Member—which she is the council member legitimately right now—Daisy Campos-Rodriguez to step down or step aside while the appeals process proceeds. She has indicated that she will appeal up to the Texas Supreme Court and so that means another, potentially, 45 days.”

Cigarroa went on to say that the odds of the petition being granted are very low.

City council also voted to submit a brief to the Texas Supreme Court, asking to reduce the time council member Campos-Rodriguez could file and to expedite the decision.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say

Latest News

Election fraud ordinance passes at city council, Laredo city council member explains
Election fraud ordinance passes at city council, Laredo city council member explains
File: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the...
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visits Laredo, meets with Border Patrol sector chiefs
Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visits Laredo, meets with Border Patrol sector chiefs
Andre Breton, age 52
Cyclist pedals from Canada to South America in hopes of planting 5,00 trees