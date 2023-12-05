Election fraud ordinance passes at city council

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One city council member is explaining an agenda item discussed at last night’s meeting to deal with future election fraud cases.

During the meeting, city council passed an ordinance that would clarify the options for a city council seat where a court has found voter fraud.

In cases where a trial court has found voter fraud, and an appellate court has affirmed that finding, the city council would be able to suspend the council member whose seat is being contested.

That would bar the member from making decisions or spending district priority funds.

However, that ordinance would only deal with future cases and not past ones.

In the case of District 2′s election case, District 3 Council Member Melissa Cigarroa says they instead did what they could and passed a resolution.

Council Member Cigarroa told us, “We also passed a resolution that asks Council Member—which she is the council member legitimately right now—Daisy Campos-Rodriguez to step down or step aside while the appeals process proceeds. She has indicated that she will appeal up to the Texas Supreme Court and so that means another, potentially, 45 days.”

Cigarroa went on to say that the odds of the petition being granted are very low.

City council also voted to submit a brief to the Texas Supreme Court, asking to reduce the time council member Campos-Rodriguez could file and to expedite the decision.

