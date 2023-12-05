Shop Local
Laredo Health Department detects rise in RSV

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is advising the community to monitor their health after noticing an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus in our area.

Health officials say RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms this time of year.

In an effort to keep our vulnerable population safe, Omar Garcia, an Epidemiologist with the health department says they have been conducting wastewater surveillance in our city’s water system.

While health officials did detect an increase in viral load in our area, Garcia said there’s not as many cases as previous years.

“Compared to other years, we’re at a normal rate, we haven’t seen an increase in cases, the only thing we saw was the going up of the viral case, the viral load.”

The Laredo Public Health Department urges the public to prioritize vaccinations, especially among children and the elderly community.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, you can call (956) 795-4906.

