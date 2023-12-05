Laredo police and kids shop for holiday cheer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department played the role of heroes and helpers during a special shopping event at the Target on San Dario Avenue this Tuesday morning, December 5.

The initiative involved pairing elementary students with police officers who assisted them in selecting gifts for the upcoming Christmas season. Each student was awarded $100 by Target to make their holiday wishes come true.

This event brought joy and festive spirit to the young participants. Officers and students shared smiles, laughter, and the joy of giving during this memorable holiday shopping experience.

