LISD Honors Choir Students to hold Christmas Concert

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They say the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, and tonight several Laredo elementary students will belt their hearts out for that purpose.

On Tuesday evening, honors choir students from LISD Elementary Schools from the Martin High School Theater Program will hit the stage for a festive performance.

Guillermo Pro, the director of fine arts for LISD said several students from Bruni, Leyendecker, Santa Maria and Dovalina Elementary will come together to spread some holiday cheer.

“All the elementary schools that feed into Martin High School will be performing today and we will be performing at 6 p.m. at the performing arts center at Laredo ISD located here at 2400 San Bernardo,” said Pro. “The students have been working very hard to present a beautiful Christmas Carol and the ten songs that they are going to be singing are all themed Christmas.”

The concert is expected to be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the community.

