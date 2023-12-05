Mexican Consulate in Laredo gears up for upcoming paisano caravan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Christmas and the new year right around the corner, many paisanos living in the United States are gearing up for the annual trek through Laredo to get to their families in Mexico.

The Mexican Consulate in Laredo says they are ready to welcome and assist the hundreds of paisanos headed across the border.

The caravan will begin at the Sames Auto Arena on December 18th.

Carlos Gonzalez, representing the Mexican Consulate, says last year more than 2,000 families signed up for the paisano caravan.

Some of the paisanos arriving are from states like Florida, Illinois, and Georgia.

Gonzalez tells us, “Many departments from the City of Laredo will partake in this event. The city police department will provide security during the gathering, but the principal office that is gathering everybody is the tourist office of the city, and they are organizing everything that needs to be done.”

Gonzalez says so far more than 600 families have registered for the caravan.

Some of the paisanos destinations are to the state of Queretaro, Guanajuato, and Hidalgo.

