Salvation Army experiencing a shortage in bellringers; volunteers needed

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For many, the sounds of bells ringing, and a red kettle is the start of the holiday season.

Every year, the Salvation Army holds its Red Kettle Campaign where volunteers stand out in front of stores and shopping centers collecting donations; however, the nonprofit is facing some hurdles.

The organization is reporting an alarming decrease in volunteers for its annual holiday campaign.

Major Rojelio Galabeas with the Salvation Army said this shortage is not only happening around the lone star state but also across the country such as New York, Ohio and even Colorado.

Galabeas said the shortage started when the pandemic ended, and it has not gotten any better.

“Since the pandemic, there’s kind of been a trend that it’s kind of been a little harder getting back for many people to get back to normal, but it’s been a trend that every year has been a little harder,” said Major Galabeas. “Here I’ve bell ringed actually throughout these months so, it’s December already, I randomly, believe it or not, I dress up as Santa Claus and then I make the visits to bellringer stations in a couple of hours in different locations, so it’s to assist the bellringers or to actually bell ring.”

Major Galabeas said the donations from the kettles will be used for toys and food over the holidays.

He said it will also be used to fund rental assistance and utilities for people in need.

If you would like to volunteer, you must be 18 years of age and have a valid ID or under a guardian’s supervision.

