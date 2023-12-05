Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were trying to serve a search warrant on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Va.(AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital are investigating a massive explosion at a house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant Monday.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement that the suspect fired several shots inside the home and that an explosion happened. Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

The police had earlier said that they were investigating after someone fired a flare gun from the house.

Arlington is located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The explosion took place in Bluemont, a suburban neighborhood in north Arlington where many of the homes are duplexes that house two families.

A massive boom was heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m. Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

Carla Rodriguez of South Arlington said she could hear the explosion more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and came to scene, which was roped off blocks away, to see what was happening.

“I actually thought a plane exploded,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported in central Laredo
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of...
George Santos is offering personalized videos for $200
Expelled congressman George Santos hasn't wasted any time working to monetize his situation....
What's next for George Santos?
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Prosecutors push back against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena Trump documents in gun case