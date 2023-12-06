Shop Local
Border Flea Market hosting ‘The Car Show before Christmas’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Flea Market is set to host “The Car Show Before Christmas,” an event for car enthusiasts and festive celebrants alike.

Scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 9, this car extravaganza promises a day of family-friendly fun and the perfect opportunity for automotive aficionados to revel in the holiday spirit. The Border Flea Market, located at 7229 TX-359, will serve as the backdrop for this event.

“The Car Show Before Christmas” aims to bring together the community in a celebration of all things automotive, blending the thrill of impressive vehicles with the festive cheer of the holiday season. Attendees can expect to witness a stunning array of cars, from classic models to custom creations, all on display for enthusiasts to admire and discuss.

In addition to the visually captivating car display, attendees can treat themselves to complimentary donuts, adding a sweet touch to the day’s festivities.

