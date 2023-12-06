LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - To ease the travel woes during the bustling holiday season, International Bridge #2 is set to unveil a special route from December 13 to December 26. This initiative, made possible by the AVI Tag Program, aims to provide a convenient shortcut for travelers, allowing them to bypass the hectic traffic on I-35.

A dedicated express lane will be in operation for the two-week duration, facilitating enrolled AVI Tag Program members to navigate between Mexico and the United States swiftly, steering clear of the holiday rush.

Holiday express route opens at Bridge 2 with AVI Tag program

Yvette Limon, the City of Laredo Bridge Director, emphasizes the benefits of the AVI program for frequent border crossers: “Laredoans, if you frequent Nuevo Laredo and Laredo, we ask you to call or visit the customer service center. If you are not a member of the AVI program, inquire and participate so that it can get you in and out of Mexico quicker.”

The City of Laredo encourages all travelers to monitor the bridge cameras before embarking on their journey. This proactive approach allows individuals to gauge the traffic conditions and plan accordingly.

For more information on the AVI Tag Program and the special route, you can call 956-795-2055 or go to the Customer Service Center at 201 Santa Ursula.

