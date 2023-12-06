LAPS to hold ‘Bark and Bowl’ fundraiser

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit animal shelter is inviting the community get a group of people together to bowl for the love of animals during its annual fundraiser.

This weekend, the Laredo Animal Protective Society will hold its ‘Bark and Bowl’ fundraiser.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, LAPS would hold this event as a way to generate funds for its cause.

The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jett Bowl North.

The cost is $250 for a team which equals to $50 for five bowlers.

The entry will include the bowling lane, shoes, pizza and a pitcher of pop.

Trophies will be given to all those who participate.

The funds collected from this event will go back to LAPS to help pay for veterinary expenses, dog food, and other expenses.

For more information on how to get involved in the cause, call 956-724-8364.

