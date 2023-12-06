Laredo Family continues to seek justice a year after fatal hit-and-run

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department continues to investigate the death of Refugio Chavez Jr., 44, who was allegedly hit and killed by an SUV in east Laredo last December.

While authorities continue to search for the man accused in the hit-and-run, the victim’s family is speaking out about how they are coping with the loss of their loved one.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Deborah Avalos and Elena de Luna’s family suffered a great loss after Refugio Chavez Jr. lost his life in a vehicle crash.

“I recall my mom calling me to go and check up on my grandma, because she was already in the hospital with my uncle and I asked her: “What happened?”, and she told me that he apparently was in a rollover,” said Deborah Avalos. “When I arrived to the scene, the cops were already there and his belonging were in the street.”

On Tuesday, KGNS News spoke with Deborah and Elena following the one-year anniversary of Refugio’s death.

Deborah said they miss Refugio dearly, especially around the holiday season.

“You know how the TV nowadays they announce the Christmas lights and all those stories, he loved decorating for Christmas and for Halloween also, he was the one to put the lights up like weeks before and he was the life of the party at the house,” said Deborah.

Elena said that on the day of the accident, Refugio was walking back to his house from a party, that’s when a dark SUV allegedly hit him and took his life.

While police continue to investigate the case, both Deborah and Elena say they too are trying to find the suspect.

“My brother, my other brother is being asking around. We’ve been sharing on Facebook, spreading the word to see if they see him because they believe that he has family here, so I guess sooner or later I guess he has to come back,” said Elena. “I mean he may have escaped from the police here and what not, and he might be out there free, but there is one day that we are not going to be here on Earth, and he is going to face God.”

The family members say police were able to identify Ramiro Hernandez as the suspect from surveillance video captured back in 2022.

As for now, Laredo Police say Hernandez still has a pending felony warrant.

Although police confirm the suspect is still at large, Chavez’s Family said they will not stop until justice is served.

“He does have family here, he is going to be returning to his family, but it’s not going to be the same. Everyone is going to be on the lookout. I mean I won’t stop and if I ever pass away like this, I’m still going to tell my kids to be on the lookout because there has to be justice,” said Elena.

If you have any information regarding the location of Ramiro Hernandez, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

