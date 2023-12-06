Laredo Health Department to hold mobile clinic

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As Christmas inches closer, Laredo health officials want you to be protected against any disease.

This Thursday, the Laredo Health Department alongside the Laredo Health Coalition will host a mobile health clinic at the Laredo Specialty Hospital’s parking lot at the 2000 block of East Bustamante from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visitors can have several health screenings and other services such as no cost Covid-19 vaccinations, blood pressure, and even eye exams.

“Now we really want the people to be vaccinated, specifically with Covid or the flu because it is the season,” said Deidra Hernandez with the Laredo Health Department. “Besides the health services that we are going to have for free, we are going to have raffles and prices for adults to attend.”

For more information about these services, you can call 956-693-3921.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.