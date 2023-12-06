Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Health Department to hold mobile clinic

Community Health Improvement Plan released by Laredo Health Department
Community Health Improvement Plan released by Laredo Health Department(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As Christmas inches closer, Laredo health officials want you to be protected against any disease.

This Thursday, the Laredo Health Department alongside the Laredo Health Coalition will host a mobile health clinic at the Laredo Specialty Hospital’s parking lot at the 2000 block of East Bustamante from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visitors can have several health screenings and other services such as no cost Covid-19 vaccinations, blood pressure, and even eye exams.

“Now we really want the people to be vaccinated, specifically with Covid or the flu because it is the season,” said Deidra Hernandez with the Laredo Health Department. “Besides the health services that we are going to have for free, we are going to have raffles and prices for adults to attend.”

For more information about these services, you can call 956-693-3921.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Mild to Warm, Then Cooler Winds Late Saturday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo police alert community to holiday car break-in surge
Laredo police alert community to holiday car break-in surge
Laredo police alert community to holiday car break-in surge
Laredo police alert community to holiday car break-in surge
Laredo Family continues to seek justice a year after fatal hit-and-run