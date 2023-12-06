Shop Local
Laredo Mayor expresses concerns over SB 4

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many in the State of Texas are speaking out about the controversial new state law that would make illegal border crossings a state crime, including the mayor of Laredo.

Last month, Texas lawmakers approved Senate Bill 4, an immigration law that would allow Texas law enforcement officers to arrest people for illegally crossing the border from Mexico.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said that while he understands the need for border security measures, he believes it could lead to other challenges for law enforcement officers.

“We have federal laws and we have Texas laws, and we need guidance as to which law we are going to follow and who is going to train our officers, city officers, police officers to deal with it,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino. “They are not trained in immigration laws and the other thing is that there’s that possibility of profiling people, if you fit the description, you may be stopped even if you’re a citizen.”

Mayor Trevino goes on to say that local law enforcement continues to collaborate effectively with Border Patrol agents to deter illegal activity in our city.

Dr. Trevino said they are in communication with officials in Washington and the Department of Homeland Security about what’s happening in Laredo.

