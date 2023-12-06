Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo police alert community to holiday car break-in surge

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the holiday season in full swing, the Laredo Police Department is raising awareness about a notable increase in car break-ins. The festive shopping frenzy can lead to a higher risk of leaving valuables in parked cars, and authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant.

Officer Jose Espinoza from the Laredo Police Department emphasized the importance of removing valuables, locking cars, and parking in well-lit areas. He also recommended considering security camera installations to deter and capture potential burglaries.

“If you have the possibility of installing security cameras, it’s always recommended, just in case you’re a victim of burglaries,” Officer Espinoza advised.

The community is encouraged to stay sharp and keep a watchful eye on their belongings, avoiding leaving bags or anything valuable unattended. In the event of observing anything suspicious, residents are reminded to promptly contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say
Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say

Latest News

Community Health Improvement Plan released by Laredo Health Department
Laredo Health Department to hold mobile clinic
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Mild to Warm, Then Cooler Winds Late Saturday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo police alert community to holiday car break-in surge
Laredo police alert community to holiday car break-in surge