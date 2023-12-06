Laredo police alert community to holiday car break-in surge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the holiday season in full swing, the Laredo Police Department is raising awareness about a notable increase in car break-ins. The festive shopping frenzy can lead to a higher risk of leaving valuables in parked cars, and authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant.

Officer Jose Espinoza from the Laredo Police Department emphasized the importance of removing valuables, locking cars, and parking in well-lit areas. He also recommended considering security camera installations to deter and capture potential burglaries.

“If you have the possibility of installing security cameras, it’s always recommended, just in case you’re a victim of burglaries,” Officer Espinoza advised.

The community is encouraged to stay sharp and keep a watchful eye on their belongings, avoiding leaving bags or anything valuable unattended. In the event of observing anything suspicious, residents are reminded to promptly contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

