Mild to Warm, Then Cooler Winds Late Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cooler airmasses are passing by to our north. We remain mild. Drier air aloft will stir/mix in, bringing a sunnier day Wednesday. Gulf moisture, rising air with a wave in the upper level wind flow brings clouds, slight shower chance Thursday. Warm south wind Friday into Saturday followed by colder north winds Saturday night into Sunday.

