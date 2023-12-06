Mild to Warm, Then Cooler Winds Late Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cooler airmasses are passing by to our north. We remain mild. Drier air aloft will stir/mix in, bringing a sunnier day Wednesday. Gulf moisture, rising air with a wave in the upper level wind flow brings clouds, slight shower chance Thursday. Warm south wind Friday into Saturday followed by colder north winds Saturday night into Sunday.

