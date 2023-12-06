Sames Auto Arena invites Laredo to annual Navidad Fest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go, including the City of Laredo.

Santa’s little helpers over at the Sames Auto Arena have been hard at working preparing for its annual Navidad Fest.

Every year, the arena and the parking lot transforms into the North Pole where family members can enjoy some holiday festivities including train rides, snow slides, ice skating and of course, pictures with Santa.

Before you lace up your skates and hit the ice, you need to book a time slot for your skate session.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Christmas Tree Lighting happening at 7 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

