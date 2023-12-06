“The Spirit of Giving” toy drive taking place at Laredo College

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At Laredo College, a toy drive is making giving a part of the spirit of the season.

Community members and LC students are being invited to drop off toys any time before next Wednesday’s toy drive.

Organizers are asking that the toys be brand-new or in good condition and be dropped off at the second floor of the Kazan Student Center.

One student says that she’s part of the toy drive because, from her experience, she knows the difference a toy can make.

Laredo College Student Government President Ana Gisela Aleman says, “I used to receive toys from the community in Mexico and it made me really, really happy to know that someone cares about us.”

Along with the Student Government Association, the campus police and the Palomino Pantry are helping organize the toy drive.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.