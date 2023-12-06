Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 75 but there are some changes headed our way.

As we move into Thursday temperatures will be about the same but we could see a 30 percent chance of rain.

A lot of that humidity will continue to linger giving us a high of about 81 degrees on Friday.

Things will slightly drop into the upper 70s and then overnight we’ll drop even more into the 40s giving us a high of about 63 degrees on Sunday and 69 on Monday.

While we are inching closer to the winter season, we haven’t seen any severe wintry weather conditions to be concerned about.

