Utah plays Dallas on 4-game road skid

Utah is looking to stop its four-game road losing streak with a victory against Dallas
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Utah Jazz (7-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -8.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Dallas looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Mavericks have gone 6-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz have gone 7-10 against Western Conference opponents. Utah leads the NBA with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 3.2.

The Mavericks average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Jazz allow. The Jazz's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (49.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 49.0% and averaging 31.4 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Simone Fontecchio is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: day to day (foot), Josh Green: day to day (elbow), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (back), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Dante Exum: day to day (personal).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: day to day (thigh), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (hamstring), Kris Dunn: day to day (personal), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

