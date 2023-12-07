16-year-old charged with murder in Laredo’s sixth homicide

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 16-year-old is arrested in Dallas in connection to the fatal shooting that killed a 19-year-old last month.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 527 Riverhill Drive.

Laredo Police say the teen was charged with the murder of Roberto Chavez and is being extradited back home to Laredo.

Initially police say that the shooting happened during a gathering after an argument escalated.

Authorities say the teen fled following the fatal shooting on Riverhill.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.