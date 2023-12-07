Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

16-year-old charged with murder in Laredo’s sixth homicide

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 16-year-old is arrested in Dallas in connection to the fatal shooting that killed a 19-year-old last month.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 527 Riverhill Drive.

Laredo Police say the teen was charged with the murder of Roberto Chavez and is being extradited back home to Laredo.

Initially police say that the shooting happened during a gathering after an argument escalated.

Authorities say the teen fled following the fatal shooting on Riverhill.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest generic
CBP officer charged with bribery and attempt to import drugs
South Laredo fire reported at corner of Zapata Highway
Grass fire reported in central Laredo
Grayson Moth, 5, died after contracting a case of RSV that left him brain dead, according to...
Family takes 5-year-old off life support, says RSV left him brain dead
44-year-old Refugio Chavez Jr.
Laredo Family continues to seek justice a year after fatal hit-and-run
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate

Latest News

10p newscast recording
New streets and sidewalks coming to Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church celebrating upcoming feast day with activities
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church celebrating feast day with activities
South Laredo fire reported at corner of Zapata Highway
South Laredo fire reported at Zapata Hwy, Market St.
South Laredo fire reported at corner of Zapata Highway
South Laredo fire reported at corner of Zapata Highway