City of Laredo recognizes tequila entrepreneur

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recognition is strengthening the economic relationship between a Mexican symbol and the City of Laredo.

Local and state business leaders were on hand Thursday morning to recognize Francisco Javier Gonzalez whose family has more than 60 years of experience in producing tequila.

Gonzalez said Laredo is the best place to receive this kind of recognition because the city is a bridge that connects opportunities.

“It’s happening in Laredo, first, because of the relationship between our friends, because of the people of Laredo,” said Gonzalez. Laredo for us is very important because it’s the biggest commercial frontier with Mexico and the United States. It’s a very important point.”

Gonzalez is the son of Don Julio Gonzalez whose family is responsible for Don Julio Tequila.

