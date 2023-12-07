Close call for Laredo business owner grass fire near Chacon Creek

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sergio Zapata, owner of a car wash specializing in diesel trucks near Zapata Highway and Market Street, found himself in a heart-stopping situation on Wednesday night, December 7, when he received a call at 9 p.m. reporting a fire at his business.

Rushing to the scene, Zapata discovered it wasn’t his establishment in flames but a grass fire dangerously close to his business. Zapata says it took about an hour to extinguish the fire, preventing damage to his business and the surrounding area.

Zapata, reflecting on the incident, expressed relief, saying, “The first thing that I thought was my business and my trucks. There could have been an explosion; it could’ve been more dangerous, but thank God nothing happened.”

Despite the narrow escape, Zapata is calling for the city to prioritize maintaining the surroundings to avert future incidents and safeguard local businesses. He stressed the importance of keeping the grass in check to eliminate potential fuel for fires down the line.

