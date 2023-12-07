Shop Local
Cloudier Thursday, Quite Warm Friday, Colder Winds Late Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow will move through our area from Mexico Thursday. This will bring cloudy skies and a slight shower chance. Much warmer southerly winds will follow Friday into midday Saturday. Cooler winds will breeze in Saturday afternoon with cooler afternoons to follow and chilly mornings.

