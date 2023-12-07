Cloudier Thursday, Quite Warm Friday, Colder Winds Late Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow will move through our area from Mexico Thursday. This will bring cloudy skies and a slight shower chance. Much warmer southerly winds will follow Friday into midday Saturday. Cooler winds will breeze in Saturday afternoon with cooler afternoons to follow and chilly mornings.

