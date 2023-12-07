Shop Local
DASH CAM: Smuggling suspects caught after high-speed chase in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop on US 83/Prada Machin Dr. escalated into a high-speed chase, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

On Wednesday, December 6, around 4:35 pm, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper noticed a 2004 Chevy Tahoe with an expired registration. The Border Patrol had flagged it as a potential vehicle for smuggling illegal immigrants. The trooper tried to pull them over, but it turned into a chase.

Vehicle: 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe(Texas Department of Public Safety)

The chase ended at Organo Boulevard and Santa Marta Boulevard, where the driver, 17-year-old Mark Sanchez, and his girlfriend, Jennifer Villarreal, were arrested. The suspects face multiple charges, including smuggling of persons, evading arrest, escape from custody, harboring a runaway, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.

Mark Sanchez (driver) 17, resident of Laredo(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Further investigation revealed that Villarreal, who was initially considered a passenger, was reported missing by the Laredo Police Department. Sanchez was allegedly harboring her against her will.

Jennifer Villarreal (passenger & gf) 17(Texas Department of Public Safety)

The Border Patrol and National Guard helped nab the suspects and detain migrants who might be smuggling victims.

Smuggling suspects caught after high-speed chase in south Laredo(Texas Department of Public Safety)

The Laredo Police Department is actively involved in the case, working to piece together the details surrounding Villarreal’s disappearance and her alleged harboring by Sanchez.

