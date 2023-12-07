Do not spend your money on counterfeit gifts this holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holidays just a few weeks away, federal officials are urging shoppers to be cautious about spending money on counterfeit gifts.

Every year, CBP seizes millions in counterfeit merchandise including smartphones and top brand apparel such as Gucci and Nike as well as Rolex Watches.

Federal agents say these counterfeit items come from China and go through a major port of entry in the U.S. and eventually makes its way to our area where it’s sold to shoppers.

Mauro Lopez with Homeland Security Investigations said not only are these products not approved by officials in the U.S. but they also pose a serious safety hazard, especially if they are cosmetics or fragrances.

“We’ve had cases where people get hurt, they end up in the hospital because they don’t know what they are putting in their body such as lotions perfumes, make up, so that’s one of the main things,” said HSI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mauro Lopez. “We also want them to know that a lot of this might be trafficking of labor. In some countries the laws don’t exist, so they take advantage of people, kids and they don’t get paid.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the best way to get the most bang for your buck is buy purchasing from legitimate stores or vendors.

Always remember if a deal is too good to be true, it probably isn’t safe.

Those individuals who are caught selling fake merchandise could face a hefty fine and possibly even jail time.

