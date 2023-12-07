Shop Local
Freeman scores 23 as UT Rio Grande Valley beats Texas A&M-CC 76-74

Led by Ahren Freeman's 23 points, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros defeated the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 76-74 on Wednesday night
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Ahren Freeman scored 23 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-CC 76-74 on Wednesday night.

Freeman added seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (3-7). JJ Howard scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free throw line. CJ Booker was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

Dian Wright-Forde led the way for the Islanders (3-5) with 21 points. Lance Amir-Paul added 20 points for Texas A&M-CC. In addition, Tedrick Washington Jr. had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

