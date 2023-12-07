Shop Local
Grass fire reported in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A grass fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the fire is reported at Arkansas and Cortez.

All northbound traffic on Arkansas is closed, as well as eastbound traffic on Guatemozin.

Laredo Fire Department is at the scene.

Drivers and residents are being urged to avoid the area.

