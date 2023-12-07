Shop Local
Laredo officer’s termination overturned in illegal voting case

By Mindy Casso
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The dismissal of Laredo Police Officer Vicente Rodriguez Jr., who was initially terminated for an alleged illegal vote during the City Council District 2 race in 2022, has been overturned by Laredo city management.

Rodriguez was one of four officers found by a judge to have voted illegally in the said election. The trial court ruled his vote for Daisy Campos-Rodriguez as illegal, citing an address discrepancy on his driver’s license that did not align with his residency during the November election.

However, the appellate court acknowledged that Rodriguez had followed proper procedure by informing the poll site worker about the address mismatch. According to the court’s opinion, the election worker advised Rodriguez to vote in the district of his current address during the next election, thus meeting statutory requirements.

In light of this reversal, Rodriguez is set to be reinstated as a police officer, though an exact date has not been specified.

