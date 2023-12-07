Laredo resumes Paisano services for holiday travel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a welcome development for Paisanos heading home for the holidays, the City of Laredo resumes its Paisano services at the Sames Auto Arena on Monday, December 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

After a hiatus in 2020, the city is ready to assist travelers, eliminating the traditional stop at Mile Marker 13 this year. The Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau is set to provide valuable information on hotels, restaurants, customs, and more. City staff, along with the Mexican Consulate and other support services, will be on-site to assist Paisanos in their travel preparations.

Joel Vasquez, Assistant Director of the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau, anticipates a significant turnout, stating, “We’re expecting over 2,500 vehicles that are going to be crossing on December 18, so we want to advise the public that we’re going to have a lot of traffic coming on the 18 and then leaving on the 19. Obviously, during that entire week from the 15th to the 24th, we’re going to see traffic of people coming into our city as they’re heading to Mexico.”

To ensure Paisano safety, officials will patrol I-35 South for those on the road. Travelers bound for Mexico through Nuevo Laredo are advised to opt for Bridge One to navigate traffic efficiently.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.