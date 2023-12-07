Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo’s mobile clinic boosts community health

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Coalition took a proactive step towards community well-being by organizing a mobile health clinic village, ‘Winter Wellness on Wheels.’

The event unfolded at the Laredo Specialty Hospital parking lot on East Bustamante Street on Thursday, December 7.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Laredo Health Department, is designed to reach individuals who may not typically seek health services through traditional channels. The mobile unit provides a convenient and accessible platform for residents to access essential health services and vaccinations.

Arturo Garcia from the Laredo Health Department highlighted the department’s efforts to leverage social media for community outreach. Garcia emphasized the department’s Facebook page, where they regularly post event flyers, making it easier for the community to stay informed about services and events. He mentioned that these events often offer a range of services in one location, catering to the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

For those who couldn’t attend the mobile clinic, the Laredo Health Department continues to provide services at their facility located at 2600 Cedar Avenue, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can reach them at (956) 795-4900.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Roberto Chavez
16-year-old charged with murder in Laredo’s sixth homicide
Arrest generic
CBP officer charged with bribery and attempt to import drugs
South Laredo fire reported at corner of Zapata Highway
Grass fire breaks out near Market Street and Zapata Highway
44-year-old Refugio Chavez Jr.
Laredo Family continues to seek justice a year after fatal hit-and-run
Grayson Moth, 5, died after contracting a case of RSV that left him brain dead, according to...
Family takes 5-year-old off life support, says RSV left him brain dead

Latest News

Federal officials take part in BP leadership conference in Laredo
Federal officials take part in BP leadership conference in Laredo
Laredo’s mobile clinic boosts community health
Laredo’s mobile clinic boosts community health
Do not spend your money on counterfeit gifts this holiday season
Laredo officer’s termination overturned in illegal voting case
Laredo officer’s termination overturned in illegal voting case