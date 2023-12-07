Laredo’s mobile clinic boosts community health

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Coalition took a proactive step towards community well-being by organizing a mobile health clinic village, ‘Winter Wellness on Wheels.’

The event unfolded at the Laredo Specialty Hospital parking lot on East Bustamante Street on Thursday, December 7.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Laredo Health Department, is designed to reach individuals who may not typically seek health services through traditional channels. The mobile unit provides a convenient and accessible platform for residents to access essential health services and vaccinations.

Arturo Garcia from the Laredo Health Department highlighted the department’s efforts to leverage social media for community outreach. Garcia emphasized the department’s Facebook page, where they regularly post event flyers, making it easier for the community to stay informed about services and events. He mentioned that these events often offer a range of services in one location, catering to the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

For those who couldn’t attend the mobile clinic, the Laredo Health Department continues to provide services at their facility located at 2600 Cedar Avenue, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can reach them at (956) 795-4900.

