Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Mavs' Doncic records his 1st first-half triple-double, moves past Bird into 9th place all time

Mavericks star Luka Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first, first-half triple-double of his career in Dallas' game against the Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) during...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks star Luka Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first, first-half triple-double of his career in Dallas’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

The triple-double was the 60th of Doncic's career and moved him past Larry Bird and into sole possession of ninth place overall on the all-time list.

Doncic went into the final 90 seconds of the second quarter with nine rebounds and nine assists. He grabbed a rebound with 1:11 left following a missed free throw by Keonte George. With 59 seconds left in the period, he lofted a pass inside to Dereck Lively II, whose dunk produced his 10th assist.

With real-time statistics for players on the court displayed on the American Airlines Center video board, the crowd was following Doncic's progress and erupted in cheers following Lively's dunk.

It was the first 25-point first-half triple-double in NBA history.

Doncic finished the half shooting 10 of 17 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3-point distance in 20 minutes. He was a plus-22 as Dallas built a 74-51 lead.

Doncic’s 60 triple-doubles have come in 349 regular-season games. Bird played 897.

Doncic started quickly, hitting his first two shots — both beyond the arc — in the first 57 seconds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after hitting a three pointer during the first half...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after hitting a three pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(AP)

Most Read

Arrest generic
CBP officer charged with bribery and attempt to import drugs
South Laredo fire reported at corner of Zapata Highway
Grass fire breaks out near Market Street and Zapata Highway
44-year-old Refugio Chavez Jr.
Laredo Family continues to seek justice a year after fatal hit-and-run
Grayson Moth, 5, died after contracting a case of RSV that left him brain dead, according to...
Family takes 5-year-old off life support, says RSV left him brain dead
Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Mayor expresses concerns over SB 4

Latest News

Cryer scores 15 as No. 3 Houston rolls to 75-39 win over Rice
Houston Astros
Houston Astros and catcher Victor Caratini agree to $12 million, 2-year contract, AP source says
Dennis scores 17 points as No. 6 Baylor improves to 9-0 with a 78-60 win over Seton Hall
Generic Basketball
Tarleton State earns 92-56 victory against Hardin-Simmons