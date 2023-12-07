New streets and sidewalks coming to Rio Bravo and El Cenizo

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - As southern Webb County continues to expand, many projects are in the work to assist with that growth.

The first of many places to see these improvements will be both Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

The two cities will soon get their streets repaved.

Mayor Pro Temp of Rio Bravo Amanda Perez Aguero said the lack of paved streets causes issues such as water gathering around high-traffic streets.

“When it rains it creates a big problem for our residents especially for those little ones that walk to school along with their bags, so this project is definitely going to be a very big asset,” said Perez Aguero.

Aside from repaved streets, Rio Bravo will also be getting new sidewalks but there is a purpose as to why these projects are underway.

“Why? Cause we see the 4/5 bridge coming very soon to the southside of the county and we want to be prepared for the growth,” said Perez Aguero.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct One Jesse Gonzalez said the repavement project will cost about seven million dollars for both cities.

Residents say this will be of great benefit since some of the streets aren’t in the best condition.

In addition, the county recently received a $1.3 million dollar state grant that would allow construction of sidewalks in Rio Bravo.

“So that’s going to be the first because around some of the schools don’t have sidewalks on Espejo Molina and we will be able to construct several much-needed sidewalks,” said Commissioner Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said this would allow children to walk home safely after school since these areas are highly trafficked.

Gonzalez adds that crews will start working on these projects at the start of next year.

People can expect to see the sidewalks in the City of Rio Bravo by the end of 2024.

Both cities will decide what streets will get these new improvements.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.