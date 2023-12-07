Our Lady of Guadalupe Church invites community to feast day celebrations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the upcoming Our Lady of Guadalupe Feast Day, the Guadalupanas from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church are inviting the Laredo community to celebrate in style.

While Friday is the Feast of the Holy Immaculate Conception for Catholics, the group is inviting the community to mark their calendars for next week’s event.

Activities get underway on Monday at 5:00 p.m. with a food sale before a vigil mass takes place at 9:00 p.m.

Then, “danzas” and mariachis close out the evening and are planned until the early morning hours into Tuesday.

The fun doesn’t stop there. On Tuesday, even more activities are planned.

