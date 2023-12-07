Shop Local
Pair of Laredoans earn newcomer honors

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We continue honoring the best of the best from this past fall season by taking a look at the LISD athletes named to the football all district team.

While none of the three schools had one of the most valuable players, they did produce both newcomers of the year in 13-5A.

Hugo Ramos from Nixon earned that award on the offensive side of the ball while Martin’s Neal Dillard did it on defense.

Ramos was a key part of the Mustangs passing attack as the sophomore hauled in 42 passes for 452 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Dillard was a mainstay for the Tigers as the sophomore had 61 tackles with 23 of those solo tackles along with three of them for a loss.

Both Nixon and martin also get a mention for top position players as the Mustangs Ray Gonzalez is tabbed as the top quarterback another Dillard this time Chris is the top running back in the district.

Taking a look at the all district first team, on offense you’ve got Emiliano Hernandez as one of the running backs while Shawn Haynes is at the outside receiver position with Brandon Pulido, Tommy Limon and Jorgie Martinez on the inside Noe Esparza is the lone tight end named Baltazar Davila is at one of the tackle spots.

On defense we start with the big boys up front where Alfredo Gutierrez, Sean Priego and Diego Ramirez are tabbed at the end spot Pablo Deleon is at the inside linebacker Andy Moncada and Jose Hernandez are on the outside Gerardo Vargas is one of the corner backs named while Chris Turgeon is at one of the safety spots a big congrats to all those named for their hard work this past season.

