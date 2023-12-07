Shop Local
Ricardo Rangel Jr.’s attorneys push for swift Texas Supreme Court action

By Mindy Casso
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Attorneys representing Ricardo Rangel Jr. have taken their case to the Texas Supreme Court, filing a petition on Tuesday, December 5, to “shorten time to file a petition for review” and “deny the motion for rehearing.” This move comes in response to the Fourth Court of Appeals’ denial of Campos-Rodriguez’s request for a rehearing, affirming Rangel as the true winner of the District Two Council seat.

The nine-page document submitted to the Texas High Court provides just cause for the shortened time request, seeking to reduce the filing period from 45 days to 15 days. Among the cited reasons is Campos-Rodriguez’s ongoing receipt of a $50,000 salary as a council member, coupled with an additional $20,000 for gas, cell phone, and office allowances, totaling $70,000 annually.

Attorneys also highlight that, in the nine months since Rangel was declared the winner, Campos-Rodriguez has presided over 24 city council meetings, participating in over three hundred votes and allocating district priority funds.

During this week’s city council meeting, Campos-Rodriguez affirmed her commitment, stating, “I will continue being the council member until I exhaust all options.”

For those interested in reviewing the complete document, it is available below:

