St. Augustine teacher named KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting middle school teacher at St. Augustine got a big surprise Thursday morning.

Arthur Smith both a math teacher and coach got a bit emotional after he was told he was selected as December’s Teacher of the Month.

The program recognizes two teachers a month who receive nominations from students, parents and even coworkers.

Mr. Smith received multiple nominations describing him as a positive influence in his students and one who always creates a supportive culture in the classroom.

After overcoming his initial surprise, Mr. Smith spoke about what has kept him going for more than 20 years.

“I think the fact that you get to see kids grow for one thing and mature,” said Mr. Smith. “Another thing is, here at St. Augustine, we get to see many success stories, so being here, and I’m sure other teachers get to hear success stories, but we try very hard to push our students into the next level of education, which is going to eventually get to a career versus a job.”

As Teacher of the Month, Mr. Smith was awarded a $250 dollar gift card courtesy of the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

