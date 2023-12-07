UISD K-9 Handlers program welcomes new narcotics officer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the newest staff members at UISD can sit, roll over, and detect drugs on campus.

The UISD K-9 program continues to welcome new officers to detect and confiscate illegal drugs in schools.

The program was first established in 2022 and carries on that mission today.

K-9 officer Hlora is a German Shorthaired Pointer and is the newest member of the force.

She joins Eda and Xanti as part of the UISD K-9 handlers program.

One K-9 handler tells us that Princess Lora, as she likes to call her, is a tough worker who gets the job done.

UISD K-9 Handler Sandra Carmona told us, “She is a hard-worker and very playful, but she stole my heart. My late husband just passed away and I needed her and she needed me. She’s been--so far-- she’s been really good.”

The K-9 officers can recognize four basic narcotics.

They include marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

