Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

UISD K-9 Handlers program welcomes new narcotics officer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the newest staff members at UISD can sit, roll over, and detect drugs on campus.

The UISD K-9 program continues to welcome new officers to detect and confiscate illegal drugs in schools.

The program was first established in 2022 and carries on that mission today.

K-9 officer Hlora is a German Shorthaired Pointer and is the newest member of the force.

She joins Eda and Xanti as part of the UISD K-9 handlers program.

One K-9 handler tells us that Princess Lora, as she likes to call her, is a tough worker who gets the job done.

UISD K-9 Handler Sandra Carmona told us, “She is a hard-worker and very playful, but she stole my heart. My late husband just passed away and I needed her and she needed me. She’s been--so far-- she’s been really good.”

The K-9 officers can recognize four basic narcotics.

They include marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest generic
CBP officer charged with bribery and attempt to import drugs
44-year-old Refugio Chavez Jr.
Laredo Family continues to seek justice a year after fatal hit-and-run
Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
Election fraud ordinance passes at city council, Laredo city council member explains
Election fraud ordinance passes at city council
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83
Three injured following 18-wheeler crash on Highway 83

Latest News

UISD K-9 Handlers program welcomes new narcotics officer
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Cloudier Thursday, Quite Warm Friday, Colder Winds Late Saturday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
New streets and sidewalks coming to Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
New streets and sidewalks coming to Rio Bravo and El Cenizo