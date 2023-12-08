City of Laredo to hold Winter Beautification Project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We may be nearing the winter season, but several organizations are inviting the public to a winter beautification project.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Northwest located at 4500 Santa Maria Road.

Volunteers are being asked to wear jeans, long-sleeved shirts and closed-toe shoes.

Community service hours will be given to those who take part in the event.

If you would like to get involved, click here or call 794-1655.

