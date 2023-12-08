Cold front this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Some fog and haze in your early commute should mix away. In the afternoon sunny skies and south easterly winds will increase temperatures into the 80s. Tonight clear skies , with warm and muggy conditions , a low in the 60s. Tomorrow AM clouds then becoming sunny , a high of 83 with breezy conditions gust up to 34mph. Then toward the evening hours a strong cold front will drop lows in the 40s . Sunday expected to be a cold day high in the low 60s and a low in the upper 30s . Also for Saturday and Sunday dry air and breezy conditions could lead to fire weather concerns. Next week we see the return of rain chances. Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

