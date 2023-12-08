Drivers urged to take caution, seek alternative routes during L&F Christmas Parade

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Christmas around the corner, one annual event is helping the community get into the holiday spirit.

The annual L&F Christmas parade is returning for its 59th year, and over 190 entries are expected to participate in tomorrow’s parade.

The parade will start near Burlington on San Bernardo and end on Park Street.

However, law enforcement is asking drivers to pay extra attention to the road during the event to avoid accidents.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says, “Take the alternative routes that the police are indicating and make sure that your kids, the children are not running in the streets because it can get really dangerous and they can get run over and we don’t want that.”

This year’s theme is “fiesta” theme, with LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios named as this year’s grand marshal.

