Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Drivers urged to take caution, seek alternative routes during L&F Christmas Parade

Drivers urged to take caution, seek alternative routes during L&F Christmas Parade
Drivers urged to take caution, seek alternative routes during L&F Christmas Parade(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Christmas around the corner, one annual event is helping the community get into the holiday spirit.

The annual L&F Christmas parade is returning for its 59th year, and over 190 entries are expected to participate in tomorrow’s parade.

The parade will start near Burlington on San Bernardo and end on Park Street.

However, law enforcement is asking drivers to pay extra attention to the road during the event to avoid accidents.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says, “Take the alternative routes that the police are indicating and make sure that your kids, the children are not running in the streets because it can get really dangerous and they can get run over and we don’t want that.”

This year’s theme is “fiesta” theme, with LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios named as this year’s grand marshal.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old and Roberto Chavez, age 19
16-year-old charged with murder in Laredo’s sixth homicide
DASH CAM: Smuggling suspects caught after high-speed chase in south Laredo
DASH CAM: Smuggling suspects caught after high-speed chase in south Laredo
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family
South Laredo fire reported at corner of Zapata Highway
Grass fire breaks out near Market Street and Zapata Highway
The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Vehicle fire reported at Laredo bridge

Latest News

City of Laredo to hold Winter Beautification Project
City of Laredo to hold Winter Beautification Project
Webb County Jail employees treated to celebratory luncheon
Webb County Jail employees treated to celebratory luncheon
Noon newscast recording
16-year-old murder suspect extradited back to Laredo
16-year-old murder suspect extradited back to Laredo
16-year-old murder suspect extradited back to Laredo
Traffic reported at Laredo Bridge Two
Traffic reported at Laredo Bridge Two