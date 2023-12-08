Federal officials take part in BP leadership conference in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Earlier this week, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security made a visit to Laredo.

CBP officials held its quarterly Border Patrol Leadership Conference in Laredo to go over different operations including strategic efforts and showcase the Laredo Sector’s operations.

Over 40 federal officials including Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took part in the conference to discuss how Laredo handles immigration issues.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino stated that the city is one of the largest inland ports and has the least amount of illegal border crossings; as a result, federal officials are interested in learning the Laredo formula.

“They come here, their perception before they came here was different than the reality that they themselves see that it’s totally different and to realize what happens here you have to be coming here, living here and work here,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino. “So all of these concepts we try to instill in them, they are seeing it firsthand, but it’s important that Laredo is a focal point to get all of this information disseminated.”

The mayor went on to say that SB-4 was not mentioned during the conference.

